Stocker, William F. "Bill" | Col USAF (Ret) January 30, 1938 - June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Carol; parents, William and Freda Jane (Brown) Stocker; sister, Mary Tooley (Steve); and brother, Paul David Stocker. Survived by children: Laura Larson (Dennis), Joseph Stocker, Eric Stocker (Claudia), and Dan Stocker (Karla); grandchildren, Amber, Erika, Mariah, Reegan, and Gwen; great-grandchildren, Justice, Payton, and Scarlet; brothers, Mike Stocker (Marilyn), and John Stocker (Carol); sister, Lisa Polk (David); sister-in-law, Jane Schwartz (Joe); many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, June 30, 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, July 1, 12Noon at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 S Street, Omaha. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. The Service will be available via livestream on the Church Facebook page. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

