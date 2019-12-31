Stocker, Carol S. December 25, 1937 - December 25, 2019 Age 82 years. Survived by husband of 63 years, William F. Stocker, Col USAF (Ret); children: Laura (Dennis) Larson, Joseph Stocker, Eric (Claudia) Stocker, Dan (Karla) Stocker; brother, David (Gloria) Halbig; sisters: Mary Jo Giblin, Jeannie (Ed) Teck, Teresa (Russell) Lloyd; grandchildren: Amber, Erika, Mariah, Reegan, Gwyneth; great grandchildren: Justice, Payton, Scarlet VISITATION: Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 S. St. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Stocker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.