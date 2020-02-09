Stock, Joseph A.

Stock, Joseph A. July 20, 1939 - February 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Herman Sr. and Mary; and brothers, Herman Jr. and Kenny. Survived by wife, Karen; daughters, Kathy (Don) Rider, Mary Ann (Bob) Borgeson, and Caroline Ptacek; grandchildren, Kari (Chris) McElligott, Joey Rider, Eddie Borgeson, Ricky (Beth) Borgeson, Heather (Jermaine) Stewart, and Lisa Ptacek; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Marcus, Raelee, Colin, Hadlee Jo, Maci, and Elyse; sisters, Gerry (Bill) Swanda and Pauline (Roger) Pedroza; sister-in-law Jo Ann Stock; many nieces, nephews and friends. Retired from Douglas County Assessor's Office. VISITATION begins Monday 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday 10:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Lymphoma Society, Alzheimer's Association or Holy Cross Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

