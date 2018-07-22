Stock, Douglas C. Sep 9, 1934 - Jul 15, 2018 He was born in Early, IA to Luther and Jessie (Rice) Stock. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Grant. Doug is survived by his wife, Sara-Jane Schroeder; daughter, LeeAnn Impero (John); son, Jeff Stock; sister, Rachel Christensen (Don); nephew, Daniel Christensen-Cowan (Katrin) and their 2 children. Doug was a graduate of Early High School and Iowa State University, where he participated in a variety of campus activities including serving as president of his fraternity, Delta Tau Delta – Gamma Pi Chapter. Doug's entrepreneurial spirit led him to a career in commercial real estate development. He formed Coachman Companies, and with his partner, built, leased, managed and sold numerous office/warehouse properties in several states. A devout member of the Republican Party, Doug served as Chair of the Douglas County Young Republicans and the first paid Executive Director of the Douglas County Republican Party, going on to participate in many events and conventions and support countless Republican candidates in various ways. Beginning in high school, Doug avidly pursued photography as a hobby. His passion resulted in great personal enjoyment, new friends, unique travel experiences and hundreds of images recording memories for family and friends as well as scenes of great beauty. Sincere appreciation is extended to the doctors and staff at Select Specialty Hospital, nurses and staff of Hospice Community Care of NE, caregivers and staff of Consultants for the Aging, who all provided exemplary care to Doug as his time here drew to a close. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be Wedesday, July 25, at 11am at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Live Well, Go Fish or Delta Tau Delta Educational Foundation – Gamma Pi Fund. Condolences may be left at: www.bmlfh.com BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 402-488-0934
