Stock, Bernard J. November 11, 1933 - September 28, 2019 Age 85, of Omaha. Bernard was born to Bernard and Marie Stock. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Marie Stock; and sister, Marie Stock. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Janet Stock; sons, Joseph (Dawn), David (Jocelyn), Dan (Jody), Gregory (Colette), and Jeffrey (Audrey) Stock; 14 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson. VISITATION will be Wednesday, October 2, from 5:30-7:30pm, with ROSARY starting at 7:30pm, all at Braman 72nd St. Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 3, at 11am at St. Robert Bellarmine, 11802 Pacific St. Omaha. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.