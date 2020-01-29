Stinson, Joni Kay June 13, 1939 - January 20, 2020 Joni Kay Stinson passed away on January 20th in Omaha. She was born in Redmond, Oregon but grew up in Oklahoma and graduated from Checotah High School. She received her bachelor's degree in Food, Nutrition and Institutional Administration from Oklahoma State University and went on to receive her master's degree in Dietetics from Baylor University Medical Center. Throughout her professional career she consulted at nursing centers across the country, planning menus and designing facility kitchens. She was a personal nutritional consultant as well. Additionally, she was an instructor, speaker, and author, including co-authoring the book, Nutrition and Aging, with her husband, Warren. Joni was a Native American Indian and is registered with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She was very proud of her heritage and a passionate defender of the culture and art. Her love of Native American art, pottery and jewelry took her annually to the Indian Market in Santa Fe, NM. She too was a talented artist and found her love for beading in later years. You could often find her at powwows sharing and selling her designs. She was a member of many groups over the years including The Circle of Grandmothers, UNMC Faculty Women's Club where she was former president, long-time secretary of her VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a den mother for the Boy Scouts. She was also an accomplished storyteller and spoke fondly of times with family and with friends from all across the country. Joni was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 52 years, Dr. Warren William Stinson; mother, Kathryn Lancaster; father, Johnie Walker; brother, Max Walker; sister, Marilyn Ceraulo; brother-in-law, Paul Ceraulo; and sister-in-law, Nancy Stinson. She is survived by her son, W. Scott Stinson and wife, Kerry Stinson of Omaha; son, W. Patrick Stinson of Omaha; grandchildren, Sydney Stinson, her fianc�e Mitch Eisentrager and their son Isaiah of Lincoln, Mason Stinson and Katelynn Oddo of Omaha, and Olivia Stinson of Omaha. She is also survived by nieces, Amanda Zecchin and family of Stamford, CT and Jennifer Walker and family of Luther, OK; nephews, Mark Walker and family of Edmund, OK, Max Keith Walker and Michael Walker and family all of Yukon, OK. Additional family and many friends. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Tuesday, February 04, from 5-8pm, at Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www. heafeyheafey.com. Her journey will end in Oklahoma with family who has preceded her. Should you wish to make a memorial donation in her honor, she requested you do so to the charity of your choosing.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.