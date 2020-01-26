Stimson, Carlos

Stimson, Carlos November 10, 1953 - January 23, 2020 On January 23, 2020, Carlos George Stimson, passed away at the age of 66. Carlos was born on November 11, 1953 in Owatonna, MN to Enzy G. and Madeline (Hyde) Stimson. On November 9, 1974, he married his Owatonna High School sweetheart, Jean Marie Grinolds. They raised three children, Christopher, Jeffrey and Nathan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jeffrey S. Stimson. He is survived by his wife Jean; and his two children, Christopher (Sally), and Nathan (Sarah); his sisters, Joette (Larry) Louks, and Rita (Jay) Lundin; many nephews and nieces; and four grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, January 29, at St. Stephen The Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 S St. Memorials to University of Nebraska Foundation, Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, Research Fund for Advancement of Pancreatic Cancer. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

