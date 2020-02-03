Stillmock, Mary F. October 4, 1940 - February 2, 2020 Longtime employee of Mutual of Omaha for 33 years. Preceded in death by husband Clyde "Bob"; father Joseph Pijewski; and mother-in-law Mary Stillmock. Survived by mother Natalia Pijewski; sisters, Alice (Dennis) Schweigart, and Sophie Phillips; brother, John (Millicent) Pijewski; and numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday 5:30pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Wednesday 9:30am at Korisko Chapel to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (41st & J) at 10am for MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment in St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested to St. Stanislaus Church for Masses. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

