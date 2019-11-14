Stieren, John

Stieren, John August 28, 1944 - November 2, 2019 Age 75, of Bella Vista AR. Departed from us on November 2, 2019. Born on August 28, 1944 in Omaha to parents, Francis and Margaret Stieren, he grew up in Westpoint, NE, with eight siblings. As John grew up, he was off to sea with the Navy on the Yorktown. After crusing the seas, he came back and worked at JCPenny. He then ventured out to start his own business. John owned Orange Julius, Arcades and rental homes. In John's spare time you could find him out golfing, boating, and having coffee with the guys. He is missed by friends and family left to rejoice in many memories. John is survived by his wife, Carol (Marinus); five children; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and seven siblings. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy (Klein); and brother, Bill Stieren. SERVICES will be held at St Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St., Omaha on Saturday, November 16, at 11am, with the family Receiving visitors prior to Service beginning at 10am. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Elkhorn, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hope for The Warriors, serving veterans.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.