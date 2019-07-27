Stickney, George F.

Stickney, George F. July 1, 1939 - July 24, 2019 Preceded by son Wade. Survived by daughters: Georgia Hathershall (Matt), Shawn Stuck; son, Bruce Stickney (Millie); daughter-in-law, Lisa Stickney; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.