Stewart, Roberta R. Oct 24, 1924 - Jun 28, 2018 Preceded in death by daughter, Susan J. Thunn. Survived by children, Harold A. Stewart Jr. (Audrey), John M. Stewart, Patricia K. Hollins (Ron); 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many other loving family and friends. Private Family Services to be held. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

