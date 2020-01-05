Stewart, Michael Rae December 8, 1955 - December 30, 2019 Omaha. Preceded by parents, Donald and Mammie; brother, Donald. Survived by wife, Valerie; children, Nicholas, Nathan, Joseph, Lindsey, Robert, Shawn, Timothy, Summer and Joshua; 28 grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE 1pm Thursday, January 9, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.