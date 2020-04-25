Stewart, Michael "Kelly"

Stewart, Michael "Kelly" November 28, 1995 - April 20, 2020 Survived by father, Dave (Erika) Stewart; mother, Maribeth (Clayton Woods) Stewart; son, Jaxon Stewart; brother, Derek Stewart (Kim McGregor); grandmother, Kathy Spidle; Jaxon's mother, Nataley Crawford; stepsisters: Grace Woods, Amber Rich and Aryana Fisch; niece, Amiyah; nephew, Braylen; step-grandparents, Kris Stewart and Karen Harn; aunts, uncles and many friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, April 26th from 2pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, April 27th, 1pm, Calvary Cemetery. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

