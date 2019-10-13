Stewart, Mary Ellen November 24, 1932 - September 21, 2019 Mary Ellen Stewart passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. She was born on Thursday, November 24, 1932, in Moorefield, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Lois Hoppe; husband, Rex Stewart; brother, Gene Hoppe; and brother-in-law, Ed Warner. She is survived by her sister, Carol Warner; brother, Glenn (Marlene) Hoppe; sister-in-law, H. Elizabeth Hoppe-Stevens; sons, Brad (Lisa Marie) Stewart, and Bryan (Lisa Kay) Stewart; grandchildren, Brad, Ben, Nick, Corey, and Cassie Stewart, and Jenna Burke; great-granddaughter, Lillyann Stewart; and many nephews and nieces. After graduating from Farnam High School, Mary Ellen taught in a one room schoolhouse south of Farnam, and then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She then taught for Omaha Public Schools in Omaha, where she taught Second Grade for 30 years. Mary Ellen and husband, Rex enjoyed their retirement years in Bella Vista, AR where they met many dear friends and were dedicated members of Highlands Methodist Church. Mary Ellen was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed going to Nebraska football games, as well as gardening and collecting antiques. We will miss her humor and beautiful smile. Cremation has taken place and there will be a MEMORIAL SERVICE for family and friends to remember Mary Ellen on Saturday, October 19, at 10am, followed by a COLUMBARIUM SERVICE, both to be held at Highlands Methodist Church in Bella Vista, AR. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Highlands Church Endowment Fund, 371 Glasgow Rd., Bella Vista, AR 72715. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Ellen at www.FrenchFunerals.com French Funerals and Cremations 10500 Lomas Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87112 | (505) 275-3500

