Steward, Wanda June 1, 1949 - November 27, 2019 Was born on in Omaha, NE, unto the union of Daniel and Ruth Steward. She departed this life at Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy. She was preceded in death by both parents; two brothers Edwin and Sergeant First Class Duane Joe Steward; and siste,r Charlotte Geneva Steward Kennedy. She was educated at Kellom Elementary School formally called Paul Street School, then onto Omaha Technical High School where she graduated in 1967. Wanda was employed for 30 plus years at Western Electric, which became Lucent Technologies before her retirement. Retirement for Wanda was an opportunity to master some of her favorite hobbies. Those hobbies included sewing, crocheting, silk flower arranging, indoor and outdoor gardening and price shopping for anything she needed to achieve her hobbies. A hobby she excelled at the most was project management. She joyfully utilized her skill in this area to serve her community, and to markedly increase the happiness of friends and family alike in an unsung manner. She spent a great deal of her time planning and organizing weddings, special events for her beloved church, social events for personal friends and assisting whenever and wherever these skills could be shared. Family and friends enjoyed many well-organized holidays and gatherings, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, birthdays etc., for which there was always a flow of delicious cuisine, fun, joy and happiness. Ultimately, her intent was always to maintain that long lasting good old fashion family bond or kinship. Wanda loved a challenge of engaging in intellectual discourses with others to purposefully learn and explore varieties of subject matters of interest to satisfy her insatiable curiosity. She was a ferocious reader of - books of all genres, spanning the range of the classics to modern history, etc., which gave fuel to many of the discussions she respectfully had with everyone. This any family member can attest to, as she so subtlety carried over wide range of understanding during many board games played during the holidays and summertime card parties. She accepted Christ as her lord and savior at a young age and spent many hours at her home church, The Church of The Living God. Wanda leaves to cherish her sisters, Gwendolyn and Andrea Lee Steward; significant other, Henry Redd; also nieces, Paulette Kennedy, Paula Kennedy Mends-Cole (Alex), Wanda Kennedy, and Angela Kennedy; nephews, Darrel Steward (Janice), Wayne Kennedy (Gabrielle), Corey Steward, Donatello Kennedy and a host of nieces, nephews, godsons and other relatives. VISITATION: Monday, December 9, 2019 3-6 p.m., Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue. SERVICES: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Church of The Living God, 2029 Binney St. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
