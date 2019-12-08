Steward, Wanda Age 70 Omaha. VISITATION: 3-6pm Monday, Roeder Mortuary 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Tuesday, Church of The Living God, 2029 Binney St. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.