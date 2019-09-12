Stevenson, Viola (Rueschenberg)

Stevenson, Viola (Rueschenberg) November 8, 1931 - September 10, 2019 Viola (Rueschenberg) Stevenson was born in Westphalia, Iowa on November 8th, 1931. She entered Heaven's gates on September 10, 2019. A loving mother and homemaker, Viola was also a business manager for her husband's salvage yard. For many years leading up to her passing, she collected a large library of cookbooks and religious memorabilia to add to several Knick knacks along the way. She loved to spend time with family and attend church on a regular basis. She also loved the people that she spent time with at Immanuel Courtyard. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, Charles Earl Stevenson; brothers, Delbert and Quentin Rueschenberg; sister, Lilia Sharp; and grandson, Avery Stevenson. Survived by son, Eli (Sandy) Stevenson; grandchildren: Ethan Stevenson, Kaylee (Ryan) Anzaldo, Nicholas Sippe ll and Brandon Sippe; great-grandchildren, Rosaline and Everliegh Rogers; sister-in-law, Anne Rueschenberg; many cousins, nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, 2pm, at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. WESTLAWN-HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.