Stevenson, Joyce Jean June 26, 1943 - October 12, 2019 Joyce Jean Stevenson of Omaha passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Valley, NE. Joyce was born on June 26, 1943 to Robert and Loretta Whitten. Joyce retired from Kellogg's where she worked for almost 30 years. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Loretta; husband, Charles Stevenson; son, Dan Stevenson; sister, Joan Uphoff. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sheila) Stevenson, Brian (Florence) Stevenson; daughter, Tammy Stevenson-Pykiet; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Stevenson; brother, Bob Whitten; sisters, Lori Harnish, Sandi Lichtas, Margi McCormick; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, October 21, 2019, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

