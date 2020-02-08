Stevens, Terry Elaine November 7, 1949 - February 4, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Lorraine Stevens. Survived by her sister, JoAnn (David) Ray; nieces, Caitlin Ray and Sarah Ray. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family Saturday, Feb. 15, 1-3pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Nebraska. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street Chapel 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Service information

Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
