Stevens, Sandra K. Age 75 - Jul 13, 2018 Preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Stevens; parents, Dutch and Leona Dougherty; and sister, Margaret. Survived by her sons, Jim (Lori) Stevens, Bill Stevens, David Stevens, and John Stevens; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and beloved puppy, Ryan. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 18, 9:30–10:30am, with CELEBRATION of LIFE at 10:30am, all at Bethany Funeral Home. Inurnment: Westlawn–Hillcrest Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.