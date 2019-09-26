Stevens, Roberta A. "Bobbie" Age 79 Retired from Kellogg's. Preceded in death by husband, Richard J. "Dick"; daughter, Laurie Stevens; parents, Robert and Lucille Moore. Survived by daughters, Kathy (Dave) McCandless and Jeanine Buresh; sons, Ron and Rick Stevens; grandchildren: Dan and Michelle McCandless, Jonathan and Jessi Buresh, Stephanie and Maggie Stevens; great-grandchildren: Bailey, Kael, Presley and Raelynn; sister, Tina Mona; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Thursday after 5pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10am, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to St. Peter Catholic Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

