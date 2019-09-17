Stevens, Gerald Milton September 5, 1916 - September 14, 2019 Survived by daughter, Carol; son, Mark (Aleta); grandchildren, Alec and Alexa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Mabel; his parents, Amy and Clinton Stevens; and nine brothers and sisters: Lloyd, Don, Robert and Richard, Mildred, Doris, Bethel, Dorothy and Maxine. Gerald "Pat" Stevens was born in Ohiowa, NE, and spent most of his life in Council Bluffs, IA. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1936. Gerald and Mabel (Baker) were married in Council Bluffs in 1941. He fought in World War II in the 87th Golden Acorn Division of the US Army in France and Germany, and was awarded the Purple Heart. In 1946, he joined the US Postal Service in Council Bluffs. He later moved to the Omaha Plant and Distribution Center. He retired in 1978. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL HOME: Thursday, 10am-Noon, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers or memorials, only your thoughts and prayers. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

