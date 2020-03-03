Stevens, Catherine C. September 10, 1931 - February 16, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Ira J. Stevens. Survived by daughter, Christy Payne (Harris); grandchildren, Jason Payne (Megan) and Shannon Giasson (Joe); great-grandchildren: Delaney, Landon and Declan Cunningham and Paul Giasson; and sister Marie Ward. Family will receive friends Friday, March 6th from 5:30pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 7th, 9am, West Center Chapel. Private INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

