Stessman, Phyllis A. May 7, 1932 - November 8, 2019 Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-7pm with 7pm Vigil Service, West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Wednesday 11:30am St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

