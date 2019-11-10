Stessman, Phyllis A.

Stessman, Phyllis A. May 7, 1932 - November 8, 2019 Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Ted J. Stessman III. Survived by children, Karen Weber (Larry), Ted Stessman IV (Julie), Laurie Barnes (Bob), and Susie Blue (Jim); 9 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-7pm, with 7pm Vigil Service at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11:30am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Memorials suggested to St. Bernard's School, St. Joan of Arc Church, Matt Talbot Soup Kitchen and Outreach (Lincoln), or the VNA. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

