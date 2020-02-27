Sternad, William J. December 16, 1943 - February 24, 2020 Preceded in death by wife and love of his life, Connie. Survived by daughters, Jennifer O'Brien (Daniel), and Erica Sternad; grandchildren, Kelsey, Tara, Liam and Reilly; brother, Joseph; sister, Lorraine (Lori) Linhart; niece, Ann Mittelsdorf; and many other family members and friends. He will be lovingly remembered for his wit, humor, kindness, and humility, and will be dearly missed. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, February 28th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Saturday, February 29th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future charity. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

