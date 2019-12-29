Stephens, William R. "Dick" February 23, 1928 - December 25, 2019 Age 91 of Lincoln formerly of Omaha. Born to Elmer and Gail (Watt) Stephens in North Platte, NE. Worked in Agrichemical sales and management for 32 years. He graduated from North Platte High School, the University of Nebraska Lincoln, and was a United States Army WWII veteran. Survivors include his wife, Donna "Nicky" Stephens of Lincoln; children, Judy D. (Glen) Petersen of Burwell, NE, Jerry R. (Kathy) Stephens of Sioux Falls, SD, Sue A. (Noel) Timmons of Lincoln, NE; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother, George (Carole) Stephens; many other relatives. Preceded in death by his daughter, Darcy D. Imig; brother, John R. Stephens; sister, Janet G. Sullivan; and his parents. CELEBRATION of LIFEife service will be 11am, Friday, January 3 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Lincoln, NE. Cremation/No Visitation. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Mission Central- LCMS World Mission, www.lcms.org/mission-and-outreach or to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1821 N. 90th Street, Omaha, NE 68114. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS SOUTH LINCOLN CHAPEL 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill), Lincoln, NE (402) 261-5907 | www.roperandsons.com

