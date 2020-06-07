Stepanek, William Joseph "Bill" October 9, 1940 - April 24, 2020 Bill passed away followed shortly by his wife, Wanda. Bill was a Navy vet on the Coral Sea. He also belonged to the bricklayers union. Bill was very skilled at his craft of bricklaying. Bill was preceded in death by mother, Mildred; father, Fred; and brother, Fred Jr. He is survived by brother, Don; and sister, Sis. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, June 12, 2020, 10am, at Benson Baptist Church. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

