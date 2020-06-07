Stepanek, Wanda Helen December 10, 1938 - April 29, 2020 Wanda was survived by brother, Roger (Judy) Armell; sister, Denise (Bill) Daniels; and a host of family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, June 12, 2020, 10am, at Benson Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests to make a donation to your favorite charity. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

