Stennis, Sherilyn "Shirley" July 2, 1947 - April 24, 2020 Omaha - Born July 2, 1947 in Waurika, OK. Raised in Hawthorne & Reno, NV. Lifelong resident in Omaha for 54 years. She was married on June 12, 1965 to James E. Stennis (1st husband) and James E. Stennis, Sr. (2nd husband). To that union, 3 children were born: Jackie V. Stennis, Tina Woolfolk, and James Jr.Soon after, they moved to San Diego, CA. Then in 1967, they moved back to Omaha until her passing on April 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father: Major Lee; her mother: Jo Willie Lee; brothers: Milton & Wayne Lee; and sister Doris Tolken. She leaves to mourn, her husband: James E. Stennis, Sr.; daughters: Jackie Stennis & Tina Woolfork; son: James, Jr.; 4 granddaughters: Aryka (Josh) Nausiaka, Tosha (Kemeth) Gordon, and Tiona Woolfork; grandson: Elijah Johnson; 4 great-grandkids: Josh, Jr., Josie, Kemeth, and Nava; 8 sisters-in-law; 6 brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends. Also, a special sister-in-law: Vera May Stennis; brother: Terry Lee; 2 sisters: Gwendalyn Sue Skyles, Margie Lee. Public Visitation 1-7 PM Friday (5/1/2020) at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. Memorials may be made to the family. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sherilyn Stennis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.