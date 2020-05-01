Stennis, Sherilyn Jeanette

Stennis, Sherilyn Jeanette Sherilyn Jeanette Stennis was born to the late Major and Jo Willie Lee in Waurika, Oklahoma on July 2, 1947. She was lovingly known as Shirley and "GG." She received her heavenly wings on April 24, 2020. She was raised in Hawthorne, Nevada and attended Mineral County High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and hosting holiday meals. She loved to sing and dance with her children and grandchildren. But most of all she loved her family. "We were all blessed to have Shirley in our lives. She never missed a graduation, wedding, or other special event. She gave us all the wisdom and support we needed during her time here on Earth. While, we know she is no longer in pain and with our Lord and Savior; she will be greatly missed by her loved ones." Preceding her in death are her parents, Major and Jo Willie Lee, her two brothers Milton Lee and Wayne Lee. As well as her sister, Doris Tucker. Shirley leaves to cherish her in memory, her loving husband James E. Stennis Sr. of Omaha; two daughters Jacqueline "Jackie" McDonald and Tina Woolfolk (Lance), and son James E. Stennis Jr. all of Omaha; three granddaughters Aryka Nasiatka (Joshua) of Dallas, TX, NaTasha Rollerson-Gordon (Kimmieth) of Dallas, TX, Tiauna Woolfolk of Omaha, and grandson, Elijah Johnson of Omaha; Four great-grandchildren, Joshua Nasiatka Jr., Joslyn Nasiatka, Kimmieth Gordon III, and Navah Johnson; Brother Terry Lee and sisters Gwyndalyn Sykes and Margie Lee, 8 sister-in laws and 6 brother-in- laws. Vera May Stennis (special sister-in-law), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who have all had a chance to benefit greatly from her presence in their lives.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherilyn Stennis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.