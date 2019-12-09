Stender, Stella January 21, 1923 - December 7, 2019 Age 96. Preceded in death by husband, Henry J. Stender; and son, Jerry A. Stender. Survived by daughters, Sharon (Leroy) Jones, and Sandi Stender; daughter-in-law, Charlene Stender; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 11am at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel, with VISITATION on Tuesday from 9am until time of Service. Interment in the Bohemian Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

