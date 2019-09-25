Stender, Linda K. (Welte) Age 75 Linda K. (Welte) Stender was born on May 29, 1944 in Battle Creek, IA, to the late Earl and Betty (Mortensen) Welte. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, David Welte, and step-grandson, Jesse Herold. Linda is survived by her children, Michael Stender (Traci) and Dawn Herold (Kim); siblings, Janice Rau, Lois Staab (Roy) and Steven Welte; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. There will be a reception in her honor on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 3-5pm, in the community room at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

