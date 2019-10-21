Stender, Jerry A.

Stender, Jerry A. February 28, 1949 - October 19, 2019 Preceded in death by his father Henry J. Survived by his wife Charlene; children, Nick (Gloria), Andrea, and Carolyn; granddaughters, Lorelei and Irie; mother Stella Stender; and sisters, Sharon (Leroy) Jones, and Sandi Stender. VISITATION: Tuesday after 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday at 10am at St. John's Catholic Church (2500 California Plz., Creighton Campus). INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials requested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Wounded Warrior Project. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

