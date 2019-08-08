Stemple, Arletta M. Age 84 - August 7, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Helen Weir; husband, Ted Stemple; sons, Donald and Edward; siblings: Patrick, Gerald, Frank, John, James, Kate, Marge, and Mary. Survived by her significant other, James Meehan; sons, Ron (Bobbi), Tom, and Sean; brother, Raymond; seven grandchildren; three greatgrandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family. VISITATION: Saturday, August 10, from 11am12pm, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 12pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to James Meehan. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.