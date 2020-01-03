Stemmermann, Patricia D. April 7, 1946 - December 27, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Adeline Johnson. Survived by husband, Brian Stemmermann; son, Scott Stemmermann; daughter, Juli Burda; and brother, William K. Johnson. CELEBRATION OF LIFE / MEMORIAL SERVICE: Jan 25th, noon-3pm, Maplewood United Methodist (3535 Maplewood Blvd.) In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Nebraska Humane Society (8929 Fort Street).

