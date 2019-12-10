Stejskal, William Richard

Stejskal, William Richard December 19, 1934 - November 18, 2019 William Richard Stejskal, born December 19, 1934 in Timken, KS, died peacefully at home in Brentwood, TN, November 18, 2019. A commissioned officer in the United States Air Force, he proudly served and was honorably discharged in 1955. He retired in 2000 from a distinguished career in marketing/advertising management to enjoy what he would refer to as the best years of a wonderful life. Bill was preceded in death by great-grandson, Felix Murphy (d. Nov. 21, 2012); and daughter, Tari Stejskal Santana (d. Dec. 12, 2017). A loving son, brother, husband and father, he will be missed by sister, Edra Gaschler, Omaha, NE; wife, Ramona; children, Tanya (Kevin Hornback) Neales, Bill (Jean) Stejskal and Brad Stejskal; granddaughters, Jordan Neales (Adrian) Murphy and Libbi Stejskal; grandsons, Chase (Allison), Bill, Stephen, Paul and Jack Stejskal; and great-grandchildren, Bea and Hugo Murphy, and Indy Stejskal. A private Mass is scheduled at Christ the King Church in Nashville followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery on December 9. CRAWFORD MORTUARY & CREMATORY 2714 Grandview Ave., Nashville, TN 37211 | (615) 254-8200

