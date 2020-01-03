Stejskal, Marguerite J. (Fangman) April 24, 1927 - January 2, 2020 Family will receive friends Sunday, January 5th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, January 6th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, Christ the King Catholic Church or CUES. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

