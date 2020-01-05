Stejskal, Marguerite J. (Fangman) April 24, 1927 - January 2, 2020 Marguerite was preceded in death by husband, Francis (Doc) Stejskal; parents, Loretta (Shanahan) and Richard Fangman; grandson, Peter Francis DeRuyter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr. Richard (Jeanne) Fangman and Dr. Donald (Polly) Fangman; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Kay (Dr. Richard) Tighe and Patricia Courage; sister-in-law, Sally Fangman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence (John) Samson and Dr. Robert (Peggy) Stejskal; and special friend, Robert Adams. Survived by children: Jim (Sue Burkhard) Stejskal, Anne (Simeon) Abdouch, Matt (Jan) Stejskal, Mary (Martin) DeRuyter, Tom (Hyunmee) Stejskal and John (Susan) Stejskal; grandchildren: Macrina Abdouch, Jacob and Charlie Stejskal, Matthew and Madison DeRuyter, Annie, Meghan and Colleen DeRuyter, Noah, Sarah and Hannah Stejskal; step-granddaughter, Lindsay (Burke) Behne; and step great-granddaughters, Ella and Mara Behne; siblings, Dr. Thomas (Barbara) Fangman, Dr Terrance (Toni Fangman) and Dr. Michael Fangman; brother-in-law, Lloyd Courage; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, January 5th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, January 6th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, Christ the King Catholic Church or CUES. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

