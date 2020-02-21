Steinkuehler, Daryle May 1, 1942 - February 12, 2020 Age 77 of Lake View, IA. Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lake View. Services were held on February 20th. FARBER & OTTEMAN FUNERAL HOME 603 3rd St., Lake View, IA 51450 | (712) 657-8551

To plant a tree in memory of Daryle Steinkuehler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.