Steinhilber, Rev. Richard Conrad, SSC December 2, 1926 - April 17, 2020 Age 93. Fr. Richard Steinhilber was born on December 2, 1926. His parents were Frederick and Anna Lindner Steinhilber of St. Matthew Parish, Buffalo, NY. In addition to the Columban community; Father is survived by 14 nieces and nephews around the US; and close friends in the Omaha area. His ordination took place on December 21, 1951, at St. Columbanus Parish Chicago by Bishop William Cousins. He later studied Canon Law at the Gregorian University, Rome. In July 1967 he became Director of the US Region. At the 1970 Chapter he was elected Superior General. He served as the editor of the Columban Mission Magazine from 1980 to 2000. During this time the magazine received many awards. Dick "retired" in 2001 but he continued to serve the mission through his writing skills in corresponding with donors. He faithfully Celebrated morning Masses for local Columban friends. Father Dick further exercised his priestly calling through involvement with World Wide Marriage Encounter, the Omaha Senate of Priests and RCIA at a local parish. VISITATION: Monday, April 20, 4-7pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue, with a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, April 21, 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Livestream information will be posted on the website below when it becomes available. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to: Columban Fathers (columban.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.