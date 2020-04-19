Steinhilber, Rev. Richard Conrad, SSC

Steinhilber, Rev. Richard Conrad, SSC December 2, 1926 - April 17, 2020 Age 93. Fr. Richard Steinhilber was born on December 2, 1926. His parents were Frederick and Anna Lindner Steinhilber of St. Matthew Parish, Buffalo, NY. In addition to the Columban community; Father is survived by 14 nieces and nephews around the US; and close friends in the Omaha area. His ordination took place on December 21, 1951, at St. Columbanus Parish Chicago by Bishop William Cousins. He later studied Canon Law at the Gregorian University, Rome. In July 1967 he became Director of the US Region. At the 1970 Chapter he was elected Superior General. He served as the editor of the Columban Mission Magazine from 1980 to 2000. During this time the magazine received many awards. Dick "retired" in 2001 but he continued to serve the mission through his writing skills in corresponding with donors. He faithfully Celebrated morning Masses for local Columban friends. Father Dick further exercised his priestly calling through involvement with World Wide Marriage Encounter, the Omaha Senate of Priests and RCIA at a local parish. VISITATION: Monday, April 20, 4-7pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue, with a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, April 21, 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Livestream information will be posted on the website below when it becomes available. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to: Columban Fathers (columban.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

