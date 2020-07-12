Steinberg, Muriel Frank, MD Age 100 - July 9, 2020 Died peacefully on July 9, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born and lived most of her long life in Omaha. At age 97, she moved to Atlanta, GA to be near her son. A pioneering woman in medicine in Omaha, Dr. Frank, who precociously practiced medicine using her maiden name, had to fight to get accepted into Medical School. She was one of three women in her class at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. After graduating in 1943, she trained in the young specialty of Anesthesiology at Bellevue Hospital in New York then returned to Omaha where she co-founded the Anesthesiology Department at Nebraska Methodist Hospital. It was difficult being a woman in Medicine in that era and women typically had to be tougher than their male counterparts. Dr. Frank lived up to this stereotype. Although diminutive in stature, she was strong-willed, had a commanding presence and expected excellence from those around her. She worked long hours and devoted the rest of her time to family. She never took a sick day in 40 years. Through her hard work and dedication, she helped pave the way for women in medicine in Omaha. In 1989, she was installed as the first woman President of the Omaha Medical Society. Her husband had served in that role in 1974, making them the first husband and wife to have both served as President of a metropolitan Medical Society nationally. In 1995, she received the Shattered Glass award from the Omaha Chapter of the League of Women Voters for being a pioneering woman in medicine. She was not much into accolades and played down the award, saying that she did what she did because she wanted to and not for the recognition. She received many other recognitions for community service and for her contributions to medicine in Omaha and was inducted into the Omaha Central High School Hall of Fame in 2017. Muriel was an early and ardent feminist and a true individualist. She was hard working in all endeavors and thought everyone should follow their own talents and passions, and be given the opportunity to succeed. Although she displayed a tough exterior, she had a softer side that was selectively reserved for family and close friends. She was fiercely loyal to her family. She loved when the extended family would return to Omaha for Thanksgiving gatherings. Mostly modest, she had a weakness for shoes, which filled her closets. She loved chocolate covered ginger and unadulterated vodka martinis. She was an early environmentalist; her husband referred her as his bag lady as she would always collect cans or paper for recycling. Muriel was much beloved by her neighbors on Cuming Street, where she lived for 65 years. The tall flag pole in the front yard was the starting point for many neighborhood Fourth of July parades with her Veteran husband in the role of Grand Marshal. She tested positive for COVID-19 on the week of her death but it is unclear how this infection contributed to her death, which occurred after living a long, long, long full life. Muriel was the Matriarch of her family and her passing marks the end of her generation. She is survived by her son, Dr. James Steinberg (Shari) of Atlanta GA; and six grandchildren, Daniel, Rebecca, Deborah, Eva, Jonathan and Michael. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Dr. Maurice Steinberg; her son, Dr. Thomas Steinberg; her brother, Richard Frank; and sister, Elaine Richards. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor can be made to Planned Parenthood, Food Bank for the Heartland, the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha, or Beth El Synagogue.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.