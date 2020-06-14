Steinbaugh, Christopher W. September 22, 1971 - June 10, 2020 Survived by wife, Kelly; children, Austin, Caleb, and Madison; parents, Rex and Beverly; brother, Andy (Cassy); mother-in-law, Bonnie Morong (Steve); many other loving family members FUNERAL: Tuesday, June 16th, 12pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 10am following CDC Guidelines. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view live-cast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

