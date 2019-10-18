Steffen, Donna L. September 23, 1932 - October 16, 2019 Preceded by husband, Charles Steffen. Survived by daughter, Gaylene Abrahamson; son, Scott (Debra) Steffen; grandchildren: Kristopher (Andrea) Abrahamson, Danielle (Scott Bahl) Abrahamson-Bahl, Joseph and Jessica Steffen; great-grandchildren: Isaac, Charlie and Ali Abrahamson, Cameron, Mia, Eva and Jaxson Bahl; extended family Sandie and Jack Williams. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, with Rosary at 6pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St., Omaha. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

