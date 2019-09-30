Steere, Claire Marie September 26, 2019 Survived by parents, James and Jessica; twin sister Emma Lynn Steere; brother Porter Riley Steere; and other relatives. Private Family Service. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

