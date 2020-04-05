Steen, Mary Oneal May 20, 1931 - April 1, 2020 Age 88, of Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Steen. Survived by husband, L.Z.; son, Larry and wife Terry; sisters, Kathlean Pigue, Dorothy Bounds, Katie Mae Buford; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a host other relatives and friends. A Private Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park. A Memorial Service at St. Mark Baptist Church in Omaha will be held at a later date. For more details, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

