Stedronsky, Lois M. (Peterson) January 27, 1932 - June 22, 2020 Lois Stedronsky, Lincoln, NE, formerly Lake Andes, SD passed away Monday June 22, 2020. Lois M. Peterson was born near Viborg, SD on January 27, 1932, the daughter of Melvin E. and Agnes M. (Nielsen) Peterson. Lois and Russell Stedronsky were married at Viborg on May 19, 1953. Russell and Lois owned and operated Stedronsky Funeral Home in Lake Andes, SD from 1963 to 1986, and the Stedronsky Furniture Store from 1963 to 1979. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Lake Andes, holding various offices on the church council and ladies organizations, in addition to teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. Lois served on the Lake Andes Housing Board and Andes Central School Board, and was an officer of the American Legion Auxiliary. She instilled in her family a strong work ethic and the values of honesty and integrity. She loved to sew, knit, crochet, bowl, golf, tole, rosemale, and oil paint. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren who were the light of her life. Lois is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Kirwan of LaVista, NE; son, Bruce Stedronsky and wife Jane of Lincoln, NE; son-in-law, Terry Matuska, Omaha, NE; six grandchildren, Krystal Kirwan and husband Vaughn Cotton, Omaha, NE; Benjamin Stedronsky and wife Kristina, Fort Worth, TX; Wyatt Kirwan and wife Joni, Imperial, NE; Danica Matuska, Riverdale, UT; Matthew Stedronsky and wife Victoria, Oklahoma City, OK; and Katarina Matuska, Omaha, NE; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Kharissa Stedronsky, Fort Worth, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Melvin Peterson; husband, Russell; daughter, Lynn; brother, Lyle Peterson; and sister, Carol Bak. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held 2pm Monday July 13, 2020 at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., Lincoln, NE, respectfully following social distancing and use of facial coverings. BURIAL at Lakeview Cemetery, Lake Andes, SD 2pm Tuesday July 14, 2020. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Parkinson's Nebraska. Due to COVID-19 restrictions as well as social distancing guidelines, the family would like you to join them virtually with live streaming options. Condolences and live streaming online at Roperandsos.com ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225 | www.roperandsons.com
