Stednitz, Dr. Larry Age 78 - August 18, 2019 Of Falls City. Survived by children, Nicholas Stednitz, Ariann Weitzman, Michael Stednitz, Sarah Stednitz; nieces, nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: August 26, 10:30am, at Dorr & Clark Funeral Home, Falls City. DORR & CLARK FUNERAL HOME 2303 Harlan St., Falls City, NE 68355 402-245-2424 | www.Dorrandclark.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.