Stecki, Mark Allen

Stecki, Mark Allen August 8, 1958 - March 5, 2020 Mark retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 38 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. He practiced conservation and provided shelter and habitat for wildlife on his farm. Mark was preceded in death by father, Joseph Stecki. Survivors include his mother, Elsie Stecki; brother, Edward (Nikki) Stecki; sisters Lucy (Mark) Hahn, Mary (Perry) Tompkins, Barbara Gabel and Laura (Don) Heins; nieces Haley Gabel, Marissa Heins, Mallory Stecki, Teresa Maly, Stacy Brewer, and Stephanie Hahn; nephews Chris Gabel, Lance Gabel and Zach Stecki. Please join the family for a MEMORIAL SERVICE on March 11th at 11am at Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N Main, North Bend, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifeconservation. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 | 402-652-8159

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Stecki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.