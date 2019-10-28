Stec, Eric T. July 16, 1971 - October 24, 2019 The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 30th at 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Interment: Gretna Cemetery. In lieu of flower, memorials are suggested to the Stec Children's Education Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

